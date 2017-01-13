Jordan Alexander - On The Road To Stardom

Jordan Alexander

The doors of stardom are opening for Jordan Alexander.

Breaking into Toronto, Canada's music sector only three short years ago, her accolades from high-profile musicians and industry publications will soon place her on a pedestal, establishing a reputation as a sought-after North American pop artist.

The AfterEllen community labelled Jordan as “the next LGBT pop star,” and Canadian singer/songwriter Bif Naked has chosen her to perform on the “Bif Naked I, Bificus – Songs and Stories Tour. DIVAmag.co.uk added Jordan to their “queer ones to watch in 2016” list.

She discovered her capabilities with singing and guitar almost unexpectedly, after winning the Spectra Talent Competition by performing one of her original songs. Since then, she’s devoted her life to music and displays her sensuous voice to music appreciators across the country.

Releasing “Take Me Out Tonight” in June 2016, lead single from EP 'The Lonely Hearts Club', Jordan has built a brass-bound foundation for herself. Her levels of growth and maturity are discernible. From the few seconds of “Take Me Out Tonight,” you’re lured into an acoustic presentation of a lover wishing to spend time with her other half.

You’ll tap your feet to memorable imagery of a young woman reclining almost sadly, as she pines for this person to appear magically and dedicate an entire evening to their companionship. “Fade Away,” the EP’s ninth track, investigates Jordan’s emotional state during her rise to musical prominence.

She can have the most amazing career, but if she doesn’t have love, she believes that diminishes an exorbitant part of her life.'The Lonely Hearts Club' reveals how gifted Jordan Alexander is. Its songs should be played on mainstream, Canadian radio stations